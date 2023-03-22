Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Bought by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Adobe were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,170,306 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,779,668,000 after acquiring an additional 146,288 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Adobe by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,620,262 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,124,296,000 after purchasing an additional 71,250 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,930,964 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,907,401,000 after buying an additional 76,097 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Adobe by 7.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,424,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,351,667,000 after acquiring an additional 435,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,625,238 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,327,056,000 after purchasing an additional 22,791 shares in the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $374.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $171.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $333.61. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $473.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,084,788.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,747 shares of company stock worth $7,915,709 in the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADBE. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adobe from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Adobe in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.44.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

