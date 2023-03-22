Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) Shares Bought by Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 233.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,888 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,689,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,605,802 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 319.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,157,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,690,448 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $281,635,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 898.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,521,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,168,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Activision Blizzard by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,493,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATVI opened at $79.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.60. The company has a market cap of $62.71 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.42. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.94 and a 1 year high of $81.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $79.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.36.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 8,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $694,489.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 156,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,259,345. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of entertainment content and services. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing Inc, Blizzard Entertainment Inc, and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing Inc segment delivers content through both premium and free-to-play offerings, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision products.

