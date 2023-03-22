Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Keel Point LLC

Keel Point LLC grew its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,152 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up about 0.8% of Keel Point LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Keel Point LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 59,876 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,625,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Accenture by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,233 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Accenture by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its holdings in Accenture by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in Accenture by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 597,757 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $165,967,000 after buying an additional 24,630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Accenture from $306.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $268.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Accenture from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.50.

Accenture stock traded up $2.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $259.65. 359,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,245,038. The company has a market capitalization of $163.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.50. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $242.80 and a 1 year high of $345.30.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,222,112.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.08, for a total value of $1,449,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,509,299.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,027 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.99, for a total value of $288,576.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,467 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,112.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,475 shares of company stock worth $10,225,149 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

