Absolute Software (OTCMKTS:ALSWF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Absolute Software Co. (OTCMKTS:ALSWF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 1.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $12.28 and last traded at $12.07. 1,200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 3,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.92.

Absolute Software Trading Up 1.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $515.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.07.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

