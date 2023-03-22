Abrdn Australia Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. Approximately 33,288 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 62,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from Abrdn Australia Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.01%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Australia Equity Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund by 519.7% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,427 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Bridgewealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in Abrdn Australia Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000.

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Company Profile

Abrdn Australia Equity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

