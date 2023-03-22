AAR (NYSE:AIR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. AAR had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $521.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. AAR’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

AIR stock opened at $52.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.06. AAR has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $56.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

In related news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,222,753.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 10,000 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $443,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,361,970.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $892,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,222,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,798 shares of company stock valued at $3,077,813. 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAR by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,202,000 after acquiring an additional 601,462 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,681,203 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $131,861,000 after purchasing an additional 76,758 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AAR by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,209,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,026,000 after purchasing an additional 537,011 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,888,000 after buying an additional 23,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in AAR by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 614,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,581,000 after buying an additional 19,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIR shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on AAR from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AAR in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AAR Corp. engages in the provision of products and services to commercial aviation and government and defense industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment consists of aftermarket support and services businesses that provide spares and maintenance support for aircraft operated by commercial and government/defense customers.

