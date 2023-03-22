A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) Declares Dividend Increase – $2.21 Per Share

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 2.2074 per share by the transportation company on Monday, April 17th. This represents a yield of 19.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 29th. This is a positive change from A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S’s previous dividend of $1.35.

A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AMKBY opened at $11.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.70. A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S has a 12-month low of $8.61 and a 12-month high of $17.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from 27,700.00 to 27,000.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Danske upgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19,725.00.

About A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S

A.P. Møller-Mærsk A/S engages in shipping, energy, transportation, offshore drilling, and retail activities. It operates through the following segments: Ocean, Logistics and Services, Terminals and Towage, and Manufacturing and Others. The Ocean segment includes global container shipping activities including strategic transhipment hubs and sale of bunker oil.

