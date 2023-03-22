98,000 Shares in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Acquired by Palliser Capital UK Ltd

Palliser Capital UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Albertsons Companies comprises 4.9% of Palliser Capital UK Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 349.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 599.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Omer Gajial sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $757,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,197. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $630,300.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 50,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,563.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Albertsons Companies Stock Up 0.8 %

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.77.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 940,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.19. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $36.25.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 10th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.50 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is presently 19.83%.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

