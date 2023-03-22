89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $50.00. The stock had previously closed at $10.93, but opened at $14.70. 89bio shares last traded at $15.22, with a volume of 8,920,159 shares trading hands.

ETNB has been the topic of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on 89bio from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on 89bio from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 89bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.88.

In other 89bio news, CFO Ryan Martins sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $35,280.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,578 shares in the company, valued at $813,648.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,559 shares of company stock worth $177,844. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $1,666,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 411.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 101,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 81,441 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 480,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 130,183 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 379,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at $504,000. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $794.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.30 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.97. The company has a quick ratio of 7.97, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis.

