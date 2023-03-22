899 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Purchased by Burt Wealth Advisors

Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 899 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 10.1% during the third quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 36,565 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,347 shares during the period. Finally, KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 20,471 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,763,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.20. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $228.34 and a one year high of $281.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 72.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $296.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.80.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total transaction of $1,030,606.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,271,978.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 3,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.69, for a total value of $1,030,606.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,271,978.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

