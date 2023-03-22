6,758 Shares in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Bought by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $995,000. Extra Space Storage makes up approximately 0.6% of Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the second quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in Extra Space Storage by 271.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the third quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on EXR. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.89.

Extra Space Storage Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $158.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $159.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.28. The company has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.56). The company had revenue of $506.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 45.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $107,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,628.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Extra Space Storage news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total value of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total value of $107,737.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,061,628.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,371,963. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

