6,568 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 6,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FITB. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3,012.9% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary R. Heminger purchased 33,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.82 per share, with a total value of $885,060.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 127,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,407,293.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 4.5 %

Several research analysts recently commented on FITB shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB opened at $27.39 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.11 and a 12-month high of $48.03.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 15.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

