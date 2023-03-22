6,000 Shares in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Acquired by F&V Capital Management LLC

F&V Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Sunoco by 60.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,549 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sunoco by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Sunoco by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salient Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sunoco during the third quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 16.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunoco Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SUN traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.36. 9,803 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 274,647. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.09. Sunoco LP has a twelve month low of $34.26 and a twelve month high of $48.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The company has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Sunoco Dividend Announcement

Sunoco ( NYSE:SUN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 49.43% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.8255 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.80%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunoco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Sunoco from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sunoco in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Sunoco from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

Sunoco Profile

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through Fuel Distribution and Marketing and All Other segments. The Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products, which it supplies to third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

