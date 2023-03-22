535,305 Shares in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises about 4.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 33.46% of Angel Oak Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock remained flat at $20.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $22.57.
Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile
