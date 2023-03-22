535,305 Shares in Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY) Purchased by Bridge Advisory LLC

Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Angel Oak Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CARY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 535,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,000. Angel Oak Income ETF comprises about 4.5% of Bridge Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Bridge Advisory LLC owned about 33.46% of Angel Oak Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Angel Oak Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of Angel Oak Income ETF stock remained flat at $20.23 during midday trading on Wednesday. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,995. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.24. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $22.57.

Get Angel Oak Income ETF alerts:

Angel Oak Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

Receive News & Ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angel Oak Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.