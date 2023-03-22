46,552 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Acquired by Forte Asset Management LLC

Forte Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up 2.5% of Forte Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,240,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,302,000 after buying an additional 7,733,455 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,164,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,616,000 after buying an additional 1,213,234 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,246,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,011,000 after buying an additional 722,390 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,616,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after buying an additional 697,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,341,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,317,000 after buying an additional 417,585 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BATS:EFG traded up $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $90.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,640 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.18 and a 200 day moving average of $83.87. The company has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

