43,201 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Bought by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $832,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,590,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,138,210,000 after purchasing an additional 32,188,292 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,770,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $912,603,000 after acquiring an additional 21,986,388 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $737,656,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 146.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,060,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,956,000 after acquiring an additional 13,113,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,318,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150,186 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Healthcare Realty Trust

In other news, Director James Joseph Iv Kilroy acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.27 per share, with a total value of $192,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $466,353.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on HR. TheStreet cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.88.

HR stock opened at $18.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 170.56 and a beta of 0.76. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $32.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.39.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1,127.38%.

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc provides real estate investment services. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

