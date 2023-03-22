40,803 Shares in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Acquired by J2 Capital Management Inc

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 40,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Kenny Gunderman acquired 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $983,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,372,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,998,244.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Uniti Group Trading Down 3.8 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Uniti Group from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.46.

Shares of NASDAQ UNIT traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $3.56. The company had a trading volume of 542,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,105,558. Uniti Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $14.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.57 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55.

Uniti Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Uniti Group’s payout ratio is presently -545.40%.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Recommended Stories

