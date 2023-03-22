3M (NYSE:MMM) Stake Increased by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,192 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 6.5% during the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 269,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,161,000 after acquiring an additional 16,550 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 5.3% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of 3M during the first quarter worth $246,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 17.6% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 73.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,275 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MMM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on 3M from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of 3M in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.62.

Shares of NYSE:MMM traded down $0.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $103.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 748,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,638,655. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.33. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $100.27 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

