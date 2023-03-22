3EDGE Asset Management LP Sells 537,475 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

3EDGE Asset Management LP cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 537,475 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 5.6% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 0.31% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $71,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 47.0% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. CNB Bank bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 586.7% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEF opened at $98.00 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $92.48 and a 12 month high of $107.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.93.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

