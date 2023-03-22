3EDGE Asset Management LP Makes New Investment in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE)

3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:RAFE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP owned approximately 1.85% of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 24,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 199.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 23,348 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after buying an additional 32,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 62,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.12. Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $32.33. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 0.91.

Pimco Rafi Esg U.S. Etf Company Profile

The PIMCO RAFI ESG U.S. ETF (RAFE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the RAFI ESG US index. The fund tracks an index of US companies that are selected and weighted by a combination of fundamental and ESG criteria. RAFE was launched on Dec 18, 2019 and is managed by PIMCO.

