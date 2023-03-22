3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $878,000 Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,871 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF makes up 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 228.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SRLN opened at $41.02 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $40.42 and a 12 month high of $45.07.

