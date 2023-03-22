3EDGE Asset Management LP Has $1.25 Million Position in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD)

3EDGE Asset Management LP reduced its stake in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:FGLD – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,564 shares during the period. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. 3EDGE Asset Management LP’s holdings in Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF were worth $1,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FGLD opened at $25.96 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF has a 12 month low of $21.48 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

The Franklin Responsibly Sourced Gold ETF (FGLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund provides the price movement of gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars that meet London Bullion Market Associations responsible gold guidance. FGLD was launched on Jun 30, 2022 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

