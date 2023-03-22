3EDGE Asset Management LP Acquires Shares of 12,419 Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKLN. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 186.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 752 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the third quarter worth about $89,000.

BKLN stock opened at $20.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.06 and a 52 week high of $21.97.

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

