29,377 Shares in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Bought by Darwin Wealth Management LLC

Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 29,377 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,981,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Fortive during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 6.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,124,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after acquiring an additional 127,093 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 123.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,481 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 11.7% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 21,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 5.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,693,658 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,217,000 after acquiring an additional 84,238 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fortive

In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 2,063 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total transaction of $141,666.21. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 3,249 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $220,119.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,216,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,648 shares of company stock worth $450,483. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fortive Trading Down 0.0 %

FTV stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.93. The stock had a trading volume of 395,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,885,377. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $52.47 and a twelve month high of $69.78.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 13.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FTV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Fortive from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

