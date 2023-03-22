2,900 Shares in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Bought by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. 61.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,832,299.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,546 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.95, for a total transaction of $1,032,038.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,569,766.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 1,282 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $85,381.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,832,299.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,174,768 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Southern Stock Performance

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SO shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Southern from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NYSE SO traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $67.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,271,114. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.39. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market cap of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Southern had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.06%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.93%.

About Southern

(Get Rating)

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.