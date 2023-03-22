2,624 Shares in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Acquired by Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. 68.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Price Performance

CAT stock opened at $225.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.12. The stock has a market cap of $116.29 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 45.61%. Caterpillar’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CAT has been the topic of several research reports. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $290.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Caterpillar from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Maclennan bought 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $249.29 per share, with a total value of $99,716.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,616.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 90,984 shares of company stock worth $22,519,893 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

