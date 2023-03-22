2,198 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Howard Capital Management Group LLC

Howard Capital Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $271,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 21,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 9,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 99,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.64.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.74. The company had a trading volume of 571,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,737,669. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.70. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The company has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.39.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.10). Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 25.18%. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.40%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which designs and manufactures products and delivers services that bring technology and engineering together to provide innovative solutions for customers in a wide range of industrial, commercial, and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Automation Solutions, AspenTech, Commercial and Residential Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products.

