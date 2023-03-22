21,382 Shares in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) Acquired by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 21,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC owned about 0.36% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $254,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Snider Financial Group acquired a new position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $261,000.

JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JMOM opened at $38.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.20 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.32. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.37 and a fifty-two week high of $45.30.

About JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF

The JPMorgan U.S. Momentum Factor ETF (JMOM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Momentum Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap companies with strong momentum, weighted by optimized market-cap. JMOM was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

