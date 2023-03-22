14,737 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Bought by PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 14,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 2.1% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 129.5% in the third quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1,320.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.77 and its 200 day moving average is $150.30. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

