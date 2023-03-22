13,886 Shares in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Purchased by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,886 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $662,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 377,757,324 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,110,293,000 after buying an additional 5,586,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,111,072 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,008,816,000 after buying an additional 408,930 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 36,134,446 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,540,775,000 after buying an additional 611,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,856,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,248,000 after buying an additional 407,992 shares in the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Cisco Systems Trading Down 0.5 %
CSCO opened at $50.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $38.60 and a one year high of $56.94.
Cisco Systems Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.68%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.38.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems
In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.78, for a total value of $153,266.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,814,399.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 23,701 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total value of $1,206,380.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,409,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,624 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.
About Cisco Systems
Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)
- Want Diversified Upside in Biotechnology? Check out LABU
- 3 Tech Stocks Well Positioned For Growth At A Reasonable Price
- These 3 Dividend Growers Yield More Than the 10-Year Note
- Be Cautious of Valens Semiconductor Analyst Estimates
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.