1,168 Shares in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW) Purchased by FSC Wealth Advisors LLC

FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 45.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $142,000.

Vanguard Total World Bond ETF stock opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $65.26 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were paid a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total World Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (BNDW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of global investment-grade bonds. BNDW was launched on Sep 4, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

