111 (YI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

111 (NASDAQ:YI – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 23rd.

111 Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of YI stock opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. 111 has a 1 year low of $1.37 and a 1 year high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.95.

Institutional Trading of 111

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of 111 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in 111 by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in 111 by 221.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 27,484 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 111 during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in 111 by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

111 Company Profile

111, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and medical services through online retail pharmacy and indirectly through offline pharmacy network. It operates through the B2C and B2B segments. The B2C segment engages in the sale of pharmaceutical and other health and wellness products directly to consumers through 1 Drugstore and its offline pharmacies.

