10,347 Shares in MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Purchased by Wendell David Associates Inc.

Wendell David Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MBC. CGN Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $640,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in MasterBrand in the fourth quarter worth $679,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of MasterBrand during the fourth quarter valued at $203,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MBC shares. Zelman & Associates started coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of MasterBrand stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $8.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 215,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,904. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.17 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

MasterBrand, Inc manufactures and sells residential cabinets for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home in North America. The company is based in Jasper, Indiana.

