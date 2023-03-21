Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Trading Up 7.5%

Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Get Rating) shares were up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.22. Approximately 449,509 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 5,027,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.13.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zhihu from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. CLSA started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $1.50 price target on the stock.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.34.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zhihu

Zhihu Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Zhihu in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Zhihu in the second quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.