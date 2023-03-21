YES WORLD Price Reaches $0.0173 on Exchanges (YES)

YES WORLD (YES) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 20th. One YES WORLD token can currently be bought for $0.0173 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. YES WORLD has a market capitalization of $14.69 million and approximately $1.83 million worth of YES WORLD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, YES WORLD has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001428 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000236 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000293 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.46 or 0.00350127 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,083.69 or 0.25448424 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000056 BTC.

YES WORLD Token Profile

YES WORLD launched on April 11th, 2022. YES WORLD’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 847,607,839 tokens. YES WORLD’s official message board is medium.com/@yesworld24. YES WORLD’s official Twitter account is @yesworld24 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YES WORLD is yesworld.io. The Reddit community for YES WORLD is https://reddit.com/r/yesworld24.

YES WORLD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YesWorld aims to use green technology to reduce carbon footprints. It is leveraging a unique technology to develop energy-saving products. YesWorld is striving to bring this revolutionary heat reduction technology.”

