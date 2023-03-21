WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP) Receives C$187.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$187.55.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$183.00 to C$194.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$174.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$190.00 to C$198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Get WSP Global alerts:

WSP Global Price Performance

Shares of WSP stock opened at C$172.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.52 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$171.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$163.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.97. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$130.65 and a twelve month high of C$181.00.

WSP Global Announces Dividend

WSP Global Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. WSP Global’s payout ratio is currently 41.44%.

(Get Rating)

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WSP Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSP Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.