Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) Trading 11.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 21st. Wrapped Everscale has a market capitalization of $154.46 million and approximately $70,498.74 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 11.4% against the dollar. One Wrapped Everscale token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0888 or 0.00000316 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Wrapped Everscale

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,078,388,706 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,738,549,154 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Everscale

