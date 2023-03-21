WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $3.29.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WM Technology from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WM Technology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WM Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 785,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,220 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in WM Technology by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 48,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in WM Technology by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in WM Technology by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.72% of the company’s stock.

WM Technology Price Performance

About WM Technology

NASDAQ:MAPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.86. 37,160 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 616,700. The stock has a market cap of $126.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.04. WM Technology has a twelve month low of $0.77 and a twelve month high of $8.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.12 and a 200 day moving average of $1.41.

WM Technology, Inc provides ecommerce and compliance software solutions to retailers and brands in cannabis market in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Weedmaps marketplace that allows cannabis users to search for and browse cannabis products from retailers and brands, and reserve products from local retailers; and information on the cannabis plant, and the industry and advocate related services for legalization.

