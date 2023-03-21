Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 612 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSV. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 17,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 149.6% in the fourth quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 31,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,044 shares during the period. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Soundmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,686 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.00. The company had a trading volume of 41,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,064,657. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.03 and a one year high of $78.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.36.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

