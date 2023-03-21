Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 3,774 Shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Windsor Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:JPHY – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,414 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,774 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 85,725.2% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 296,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,552,000 after buying an additional 295,752 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 515.3% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 26,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 22,182 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 28,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 122.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JPHY traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,574 shares. JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.18.

