Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $8.51 Million Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of Windsor Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $8,514,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLOT. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 110.6% during the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FLOT traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.93. 2,269,841 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.51 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

