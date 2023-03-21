Windsor Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,653 iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Windsor Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,666,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,150,000 after purchasing an additional 55,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

IWP stock traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.53. 59,381 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,792. The company has a 50-day moving average of $90.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.