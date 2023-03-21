WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Capitalization Achieves $47.55 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market cap of $47.55 million and $706,658.02 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0622 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.87 or 0.00295385 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00022859 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00012140 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000712 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00008954 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000652 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00016029 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003575 BTC.

About WhiteCoin

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. The official website for WhiteCoin is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

