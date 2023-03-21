WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Hits $48.13 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 21st. WhiteCoin has a total market capitalization of $48.13 million and $714,833.62 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, WhiteCoin has traded up 13% against the US dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0630 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.31 or 0.00290424 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.48 or 0.00022860 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00012188 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000708 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009003 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000638 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00016114 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003626 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

XWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

