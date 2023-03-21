Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Declares $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.094 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:HYI opened at $11.65 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $11.21 and a one year high of $14.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.17.

Get Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYI. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter.

About Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, limited-term, closed-end management fund, which engages in the investment activities focusing on fixed securities. It seeks high income, with a capital appreciation as a secondary objective. The company was founded on July 20, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.