Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance
Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.
About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund
Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
