Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

Shares of HIO stock opened at $3.78 on Tuesday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.92.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 97.8% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,863,438 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $8,330,000 after acquiring an additional 921,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,236,285 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,683,000 after acquiring an additional 750,319 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 525,906 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 274,370 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 69.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 369,251 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 151,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund during the first quarter valued at $671,000.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

