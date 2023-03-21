Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on April 3rd

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIO – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the closed-end fund on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years.

Get Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund alerts:

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE HIO opened at $3.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.92. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $4.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HIO. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 5.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,282 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 6,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 158,865 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 287.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,237 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 38,744 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 29.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund by 15.7% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,291 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.