Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Up to $39.15

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $41.30. Webster Financial shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 119,547 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Get Webster Financial alerts:

Webster Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Webster Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Webster Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.