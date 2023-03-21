Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) Shares Gap Up to $39.15

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2023

Shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $39.15, but opened at $41.30. Webster Financial shares last traded at $41.10, with a volume of 119,547 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.78.

Webster Financial Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.96 and its 200-day moving average is $49.38. The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBSGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.06). Webster Financial had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $704.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $708.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Webster Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 122.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

Webster Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Webster Financial

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WBS. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Webster Financial during the second quarter worth about $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 226.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 73.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

