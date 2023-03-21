Wealth CMT Acquires 1,918 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Wealth CMT raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 0.7% of Wealth CMT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Wealth CMT’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 103.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 135,281,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,284,896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,805,989 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 110.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,493,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,156,000 after acquiring an additional 19,136,345 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 62.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,482,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,827,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451,255 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 27.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,072,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,366,000 after acquiring an additional 3,932,504 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.1% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,199,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,057,000 after acquiring an additional 3,348,150 shares during the period.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHX traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $46.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,593,585. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $55.15. The firm has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

