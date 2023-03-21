WAXE Self Reported Market Cap Tops $328.55 Million (WAXE)

WAXE (WAXE) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. WAXE has a total market capitalization of $328.55 million and approximately $293,588.58 worth of WAXE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WAXE coin can now be purchased for $70.88 or 0.00254719 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, WAXE has traded down 1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAXE Profile

WAXE’s genesis date was September 30th, 2020. WAXE’s total supply is 3,700,000 coins. WAXE’s official Twitter account is @WAX_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. WAXE’s official website is on.wax.io/wax-io.

Buying and Selling WAXE

According to CryptoCompare, “The WAX Blockchain is a platform to create, buy, sell, and trade NFTs to anyone, anywhere. WAX offers a suite of tools that allows anyone to trade NFTs instantly including a WAX Cloud Wallet where accounts can be created in just two clicks & more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAXE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAXE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WAXE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

